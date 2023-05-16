Youths must embrace clean energy innovation across Nigeria – Lagos Commissioner

By Gabriel Olawale

The promotion of sustainable agriculture is one of the development goals set by the United Nations for achieving food security to meet the ever-increasing global population food demand.

The emergence of new technologies and climate-smart solutions with reduced carbon footprints have significantly addressed the ever-increasing fuel costs and changing climate needs.

Nigeria’s Government is looking for ways to invest in the sector, and Abisola Olusanya who is the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture has called on youths to embrace the deployment of clean energy innovations across Nigeria. The commissioner made the call during the inauguration of the Project Steering Committee of Nigeria, UNIDO/GEF on promoting Clean Energy Technologies for sustainable Start-UPS and Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Development in Nigeria.

While speaking, she said ECOtutu limited, is currently Nigeria’s top 3 ranked major player in clean tech owned by youths.

According to a report, the firm was founded in 2016 by Babajide Oluwase and Michael Akinsete. During the first few years of operation, their primary focus was to develop easy accessable and affordable cooling technology for farmers in africa.

From research and findings, all its products and solutions provide unique opportunities for everyone at each point of the value chain to enable them to maximize their profits and reduce waste in the agricultural industry.

Abisola explained that Nigeria has a large solar energy potential, which is currently underutilized. “When fully harnessed, it offers new opportunities for growth and improvement of our agricultural production processes.

“ECOtutu has proven that the most viable solution for reducing agri-food systems’ use of fossil fuels while reaching food productivity targets is for farmers to shift towards more sustainable, renewable energy sources. This includes solar energy, wind energy, hydropower, and bioenergy.

“Energy use is also a massive contributor to climate issues, so an alternative to fossil fuels and unrenewable materials is an amazing opportunity. Because it eliminates or reduces pollution and waste whilst improving productivity and efficiency at the same time.

“Some Nigerian cleantech companies like Ecotutu, with a significant impact. Making cooling affordable and accessible for businesses, especially in the agriculture and healthcare sectors. By leveraging the power of the sun (solar) and proprietary phase-change cooling technology, creating affordable off-grid cooling solutions that enable businesses to focus on their core activities while they take care of their cold chain needs. They have improved food quality for all and stop wastage at each point from the farm gate to the doorstep of final consumers.”

She added that the firm was able to identify the need for accessible, affordable, and reliable cold storage solutions for smallholder farmers, by providing solutions not only to farmers and consumers but everyone in between to secure the most value from their perishable items, enabling them to maximise their profit while providing nutritious food for consumers all the while ensuring climate protection.

“One of the ways to end hunger and poverty is for the federal government to continue to intervene in agriculture by reducing post-harvest losses incurred by farmers and removing the pressure that forces traders to sell their produce below cost price.

“It’s encouraging to note that World Bank Assisted Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement, and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) has put some states in Nigeria like Lagos State on the map, making in-roads by producing solar-powered kiosks that would ensure easier and more effective market access for farmers, agripreneurs, and stakeholders in an eco-friendly manner in the state,” Abisola concluded.