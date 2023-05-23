Why students should learn in conducive environment – Obasanjo Fajemirokun

Brace-Up The Young, a Youth-led organisation on Friday, May 19, handed over a social impact project, two renovated classrooms to the management of Ansar-ud-een Primary School, Sabo, Ilaro, Ogun State.

Present at the ceremony were management and members of staff of the school, personnel from the Local Government Education Authority, Representatives from Teach for Nigeria(TFN), among others.

Obasanjo Fajemirokun, Founder of Brace-up The Young, Emphasizes NGO’s Mission to Renovate 60 Classrooms in 20 Low-Income Community Schools Across Nigeria, Enabling Educational Access for Over 200 Students.

Obasanjo stresses the importance of Providing Comfortable Learning Environments for All Children, Rejecting the Notion of Students Learning in Uncomfortable Spaces, Without Doors, Windows, or even under trees. He said “all students should learn under a comfortable eco-friendly learning environment irrespective of their socio-economic background or the location of their school”.

During the launch, Obasanjo stressed the value of students learning in a comfortable learning environment. He said ” with a conducive learning environment, teachers are more motivated to teach better and have the needed teaching aid to facilitate learning for the students “.

He extends gratitude to all supporters of Brace-up The Young’s impact on students in Low-Income communities, with Special appreciation to World Connect for funding the renovation of two classrooms at Ansar-ud-een Primary School in Sabo, Ilaro, Ogun State.

At the event, Mr. Adekunle Bubble, Chairman of the Association of Primary School Head-Teachers of Nigeria (AOPSHON), Yewa South, highlighted the global perspective on education, stating that it is not solely the responsibility of the government. He emphasized the significance of Public-Private partnerships, as education is a vast endeavor that cannot be solely borne by the government.

He commended the spirit behind the gesture stressing that it is complementary to the present administration’s drive to give education the desired attention and priority.

Prince Olaleye, the Education Secretary of Yewa South Local Government, emphasized that the predominant challenges in schools today are related to infrastructure, and he commended Brace-up The Young (BTY) for actively addressing this issue. He called upon other NGOs, corporate and non-corporate organizations, as well as individuals, to emulate Brace-up The Young’s admirable efforts.

He declared the need for other NGOs as well as corporate and non-corporate organisations including individuals to emulate the gesture.

Reacting, the Head teacher of Ansar-ud-een Primary School, Mr. Sunday Odewole, expressed his joy at the good works of Brace-up The Young. The Head teacher noted that the face-lift would spur rapid learning as the environment now looks appealing to both the pupils and the teachers alike.

In his words, “before they came, we had leaking roofs, rough surfaces, the floor was potholed. Now they have cemented everything and they did a resurfacing. They replaced the leaking roofs, the ceiling, and they gave us a beautiful place with an artistic design inside the classrooms. When you work in a conducive environment, you will love to come to work the next day because the environment is beautiful. You would love to teach.”

Speaking, Mr Jonathan Obiarije, a Coach at Teach for Nigeria and also the Head of Be The Change Project, expressed appreciation to the initiator of the project, acknowledging that it will significantly contribute to the enhancement of quality education. He further emphasized that collaboration played a pivotal role in the success of the Better School Project.

He said, “I encourage everyone to embrace collaboration, he stressed the need to leverage collective efforts to attain sustainable community impact.”

Mr. Adebayo Adebori, representing the Head of Alumni Unit at Teach for Nigeria, Ms. Bosede Ogidan affirmed the organization’s unwavering commitment to achieving excellent education for every Nigerian child. He emphasized that ensuring equitable access to quality education by supporting her Alumni is a top priority for the department .

“Within the Alumni Community, our ongoing commitment is to support our alumni in making a lasting impact even after their fellowship. We are immensely grateful for the existence of our annual Incubation Hub program, which plays a crucial role in enabling this continued impact. Last year, we were delighted to have Obasanjo Fajemirokun’s Brace Up the Young as one of the organizations participating in the Incubation Hub. Today, as we witness the fruitful outcomes and celebrate this remarkable success, we express our profound appreciation for the progress achieved through such collaborative endeavors.”

“Also, we appreciate everyone that continues to support and it is our sincere wish that this gesture will continue to be maintained.”

Ms. Asumpta Dagat, a Senior Coach at Teach for Nigeria, lauded the organization for their commendable achievements and the significant impact they have made thus far. She expressed appreciation for the hard work and dedication displayed by the team.

Furthermore, she encouraged them to strive for even greater accomplishments, motivating them to continue making a difference in the lives of students and communities they serve.

In a heartwarming gesture, Dorcas, a Primary 5 pupil, exuded excitement as she stepped into her brand new classroom. With deep appreciation, she extended her gratitude to Brace-up The Young for their dedicated efforts in renovating the classroom to create an inspiring learning environment.