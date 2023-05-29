What Sanwo-Olu should put at back of his mind—IPAC

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has called on Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to put the interest of the masses much more at the back of his mind, as he takes Oaths of Office and Allegiance for second tenure as governor.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, were on Monday sworn-in for second term at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Speaking during an interview with Newsmen on Monday, Olusegun Mobolaji, Lagos State IPAC Chairman, urged the governor to also carry the people along in policies and programmes implementation.

“We want Sanwo-Olu to remember and always put at the back of his mind that democracy is about people, about teamwork, all inclusive governance.

“He should not see Lagos as an estate of APC but Lagos for all the residents of the state whatever the tongues and status.

“Partisanship has ended with the electioneering. Sanwo-Olu should be a democrat who will protect the interest of all. He needs all inclusive government,” Mobolaji said.

According to him, appointments and positions should not be limited APC members alone.

“Other parties should be informed so as to get real time updates and real hand information on happenings in the state. It will help his administration to do better,” he added.

The IPAC chairman said that Sanwo-Olu should not forget that the unrestrained activities of some agencies of the state would have affected his re-election, hence the need to checkmate all excesses.

“We want him to look at road managers called LASTMA (Lagos State Transport Management Authority), Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC) and officials of parks and garages management.

“They should not be left alone to operate anyhow. The governor should look into their activities to end the nuisance they are constituting in the state.

“People should be allowed to enjoy the dividends of democracy. He should be more of a leader than a ruler, and a party man,” he added.

Mobolaji added that the state was generating a lot of revenue that should have made development more fastest and rapid than what we are having.

He said that the governor should make the taxes of people work for the general good of the residents more than.

“Sanwo-Olu should give back to be people more. The revenue of the state should show more on the lives of people and the infrastructures provided for them.

“There is still a lot to be done, he just needs to carry people along,” he said.