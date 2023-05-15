TAMPAN mourns Murphy Afolabi, Saint Obi, two others

The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners’ Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) says the death of Nollywood actors, Murphy Afolabi, Saint Obi, Mukaila Adedigba and Wasiu Adegbenro, is devastating to the association.

Bolaji Amusan, National President of TAMPAN, stated this in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos.

Amusan condoled the families of the departed colleagues and prayed that God grants them all the fortitude to bear the loss.

“TAMPAN received with shock and great disbelief the sad news of the untimely departure of popular Nollywood stars, Murphy Afolabi, Mukaila Adedigba, Wasiu Adegbenro and the English actor, Saint Obi.

“The news came to us as a rude shock at this time when TAMPAN is intensifying efforts toward improving on the welfare of members and the quality of life of the Nigerian artistes.

“We pray that God grants them all eternal rest,” he said.

Amusan said the increasing rate of untimely death among its members and others within the creative industry had become worrisome.

He called on TAMPAN members and Nigerian artistes generally to pay proper attention to their health.

“This sad incidences necessitate another clarion call to all members of our association and Nigerian artistes in general to pay close attention to their health.

“It is also very important at this time to admonish all individuals within the creative sector in Nigeria to create time for recreation and take time off once in a while from work,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Saint Obi passed on at the age of 57 after a protracted illness. Murphy Afolabi, aged 49, reportedly died of complications from a slip in the bathroom on Sunday.

Also, Mukaila Adedigba died on May 13 while Wasiu Adegbenro, a sound recordist, popularly known as “Techno”, died on May 14.