Peter Obi mourns death of actor Murphy Afolabi 

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 General Elections, has mourned the death of actor Murphy Afolabi.

The Nigerian actor and filmmaker died in the early hours of Sunday at his Lagos home.

News of his death was made public by the president of the Yoruba movies directors guild and founder of Best of Nollywood Awards, Seun Oloketuyi.

The actor reportedly died from complications from a slip in the bathroom.

Afolabi death came less than 24 hours after news broke of the death of another Nollywood star, Saint Obi.

Reacting to the death of the Nollywood duo, Obi recalled their contribution to the growth of the movie industry in Nigeria.

He condoled with their families over the sad occurrence.

Obi wrote, “I just heard the sad news of the deaths of Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi and Murphy Afolabi, both Nigerian actors and filmmakers.

“Saint Obi and Afolabi were popular faces among the Nollywood circle and they created many fond memories with the perfect interpretation of their roles in movies. They contributed to building Nollywood and Nigeria’s entertainment industry.”