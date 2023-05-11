‘Study Tinubu, don’t insult his intelligence’, Reno tells PDP

By Biodun Busari

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has urged handlers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to diligently study President-elect, Bola Tinubu in order to defeat him politically.

Omokri, a PDP chieftain and staunch critic of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said that Tinubu has been preparing for power since 1998, alleging that he has empowered some politicians in the country and positioned them in top places to help him.

According to Omokri, no other politician except former President Olusegun Obasanjo that “has perfected the art of emotional suppression and stooping to conquer like him (Tinubu).”

The ex-Presidential aide, then, urged his fellow party members to stop insulting Tinubu’s intelligence but “study it and outfox it.”

Omokri made these points known via his social media platforms on Wednesday, stressing that the former Lagos state governor “is on excellent terms with army generals and has incorporated family members of leaders of our intelligence agencies into his patronage network.”

“Tinubu has been preparing for 2023 since 1998. He has a former Lagos Commissioner as a top shot at INEC. He has judges he appointed as Governor that are now in the Court of Appeals. He made Lawan Senate President and installed Gbajabiamila as Speaker,” Omokri wrote.

He further said, “One-quarter of Buhari’s ministers are his appointees. He helped the owners of Oando and Alphabets become dollar billionaires. He has turned many journalists from paupers to multimillionaires. He is on excellent terms with army generals and has incorporated family members of leaders of our intelligence agencies into his patronage network.

“But Tinubu went further than Akpabio in that, apart from Olusegun Obasanjo, no other Nigerian politician has perfected the art of emotional suppression and stooping conquer like him.”

Advising PDP, Omokri said, “Instead of insulting his intelligence, let us, as PDP, study it and outfox him. We should not be too ashamed to copy his playbook. That is how you become a Chess Grandmaster. You spend months studying your opponents’ plays. We must study Tinubu to defeat him like Erdogan studied Fethullah Gülen and then destroyed his political base.”