Peacebuilding: ‘Prevent Councils has recorded success’

…Optimistic about future positive outcomes

…As Traditional Ruler, others share experiences on conflicts management

The Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) has stated that its Prevent Councils has recorded some successes in conflict prevention, resolution, and management. The Foundation said it is optimistic about future positive outcomes in the Niger Delta Region.

PIND’s Peace building manager, David Udofia, made these remarks recently during the two-day meeting of the Prevent Council in Delta State held at Villa Toscana Hotel, Asaba. The event also included a capacity-strengthening workshop for members of the Council who commended PIND for its support in promoting peace in the Niger Delta.

PIND commended the members of the Prevent Council- Traditional Rulers, CSOs, Government Representatives, Security agencies, private and public sector, and other critical stakeholders for acting as positive influencers in conflict prevention, resolution, and management in their various communities.

PIND stated: “Since the inauguration of the Prevent Councils in Niger-Delta Region, precisely Delta State, we have recorded some successes, and we are optimistic about future positive outcomes, especially in its potential to improve peace, social cohesion, and economic development in Delta, Cross-River and Akwa Ibom- the three states as a pilot scheme where the impact will spillover in other Niger-Delta states. We have strengthened and will continue to build the capacities of our members to ensure sustainable peacebuilding and conflict management in line with the roles of traditional rulers. We had engaged since the inauguration. We have equally engaged our members within community levels on Peace-building activities or initiatives such as advocacy visits, facilitation of reconciliation meetings, capacity building programs, and so on”.

PIND’s Prevent Council Consultant, Edewor Ogedegbe, urged the Council to be highly committed to their roles in their various communities. He also shared experiences of how he and other members prevented conflicts during the just concluded general elections in Delta State with the knowledge gained from the PIND’s capacity-building workshops.

Delta State Prevent Council members commended PIND for building their capacity towards global best practices in conflict management. They also thanked the Foundation for its peacebuilding initiatives.

Those who spoke to our reporter included HRM Obi Martha Dunkwu (Omu of Anioma), HRM Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, Dr. Wilson Ogheneovo, ably represented by High Chief Abams Ogheneovo Sunday, The Ezomo of Ughelli Kingdom, HRM Ovie of Arhavwarien Kingdom, ably represented by Hon. Akpojevwe Thomas, Dr. Andrew Agboro who is currently the President, Delta State Civil Society Organizations Forum, PIND’s Prevent Council Consultant, Edewor Ogedegbe, and other critical stakeholders. Obi Martha Dunkwu noted that the roles of traditional rulers in peacebuilding could not be ignored in their various Communities.

The Prevent Council members then commended the meeting of the Prevent Council in Delta State. They noted that, in the just concluded elections, traditional rulers helped sensitize the electorates to vote for the candidates of their choice. They stated that conflict prevention, resolution, and management was the job of everybody in society. They also called on all levels of government and stakeholders to constantly engage the youth with employment, develop, empower, and employ them to curtail social vices, reduce crimes, promote peace and unity, and prevent conflicts in their various communities.