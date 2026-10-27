DSS tenders firearms used during kidnap of NYSC members

DSS

By Chidi Nkwopara, Owerri

The Department of State Service (DSS) on Tuesday tendered the firearms allegedly used during the kidnap of 20 prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), members travelling to their orientation camps in Abia and Akwa Ibom States.

The exhibits included three AK 47 rifles, four AK 47 magazines, 81 live 7.62mm ammunition and one unbranded and unregistered English-made pistol.

Disclosing this when he was led in evidence by the Principal State Counsel, Mr Ekezie Nwauzor, the first prosecution witness, PW1, Mr Ikechukwu Emmanuel, gave a graphic account of how the first defendant, Usman Aliyu, took security personnel into a bush where the guns were recovered.

He said that during the investigation, Usman Aliyu led security operatives to a thick bush around Okuku, Owerri West local council area of Imo State, where the exhibits were concealed in a polythene bag and buried.

Continuing, the PW1 said that while the recovered exhibits were brought back to the DSS Office in Owerri, the three accused persons confirmed that all the recovered items were used during the kidnapping of the 20 NYSC members on October 1, 2026.

Answering another question, the PW1 said that a total sum of N48 million was paid as ransom by the relatives of the kidnapped victims, adding that N47 million was paid in dollars, while N1 million was paid in naira.

He equally told the court that Usman Aliyu confirmed during interrogation that the dollars were later changed to naira, but only the sum of N155,200 was recovered from the three accused persons at the point of arrest.

The court ordered that all the recovered firearms, live ammunition and cash be kept in the custody of the Armourer, DSS State Command, Owerri.

Hearing in the suit, HOU/22C/2026, continues today, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.