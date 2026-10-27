JIBWIS disowns AK-47 threat against non-Muslims in Plateau, Enugu

File image of Nigerians fleeing from violence.

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS – The Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) has dissociated itself from a viral video in which some persons described as aides of the group allegedly called for the use of AK-47 rifles to attack non-Muslims in Plateau and Enugu states.

The video, which emerged on social media on Monday, had generated widespread condemnation, with calls for the arrest and prosecution of those featured in it.

In a statement issued at the group’s headquarters in Jos on Tuesday, the National Publicity Secretary of JIBWIS, Sheikh Ahmad Muhammad Ashiru, said, “Though we are yet to substantiate the authenticity of the video, JIBWIS will not support any call to attack or kill any human being.”

He said, “JIBWIS, under the leadership of Ash-Sheikh Muhammad Sani Yahaya Jingir, denounces calls to violence under any guise, especially now that households are trying to endure the pains of insecurity in the form of banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and Boko Haram in the North-West, North-Central, North-East and other parts of the country.”

Ashiru said, “We would not support any call capable of disturbing the peace of Nigeria, as such comments are capable of inciting violence and creating unnecessary tension among Nigerians.”

He added, “Whoever does that in the name of the group does so at his own peril and will not be accepted by the organisation.”

The JIBWIS spokesman said, “Such comments do not represent Islamic teachings, and the organisation remains committed to peace, peaceful coexistence and respect for the sanctity of human life.”

He called on the security agencies to urgently investigate the video, saying, “We call on security agencies to carry out their duty with due diligence and bring the culprit to justice.”

Ashiru stressed that anyone found culpable after investigation should be dealt with according to the law, saying, “We believe that the appropriate authorities have the responsibility to establish the authenticity of the video, identify those involved and take necessary action.”