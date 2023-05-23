PDP members join APC in Kogi

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi in a group photograph with PDP defectors from Igalamela-Odolu LGA in Kogi

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has received a group of former members of the PDP from Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of the state into the ruling APC.

The governor received the defectors on Monday at the Government House Lokoja.

He expressed appreciation to the defectors for recognising the achievements of his administration and for choosing to join the APC.

He emphasized that the APC, being a progressive party, welcomed all individuals who were willing to contribute to the development of the state.

The governor assured the former PDP members that they would have equal rights and opportunities within the APC, just like the existing members.

The defectors were led by former caretaker Chairman of Igalamela LGA, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, alongside Mr Adama Sani and Aikoye Anu, and other defectors from Ajaka Ward one and two.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Abdullahi pledged their support for the APC gubernatorial candidate, Usman Ododo, in the upcoming Kogi 2023 elections.

Abdullahi explained that their decision to join the APC was based on the remarkable achievements of the current administration, which had positively impacted on all local government areas in Kogi.

He specifically highlighted the rehabilitation of the Umomi-Akpagidigbo-Ugwolawo-Ajaka-Idah road, saying it was a significant infrastructure project in Igalamela.

Abdullahi further mentioned that Bello’s accomplishments had led to an influx of opposition party members joining the APC, and they were determined not to be left behind.

Abdullahi expressed their readiness to work toward securing victory for the APC in the upcoming governorship election in the state.

Other notable PDP leaders who also defected to the APC included former President of the PDP National Youth Movement, Ahmed Mahmud, and Saidatu Ogohi, the Ajaka Ward 1 Women Leader. (NAN)