I don’t tolerate godfathers so I won’t be one – Otti

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia says he will neither be a godfather nor impose his successor on the state after serving his second tenure in 2031.

Otti spoke on Thursday in Umuahia, while receiving a former Social Democratic Party Gubernatorial Candidate, Mrs Ngozi Johnson-Chukwunenye, and her supporters into the Labour Party (LP).

He said that leadership succession should be based on identifying the most suitable person for the job, rather than perpetuating a “sit-tight” culture.

He said that the person who would succeed him would be better equipped to provide quality leadership to the people.

Otti said: “The most important thing you can give a people is good governance.

“And once people test good governance, it will be very difficult for them to allow you to take them back.

“So, if you are afraid that we will go back to Egypt, it will never happen and what I can assure you is that, by the time I’m done, the person who will succeed me will be better than me.

“I don’t want to be a godfather and I don’t tolerate godfathers.

“We will all sit down, look at everybody and say, who is the best person for this job and then all of us will agree and we will campaign for him.

“He will win and we will take a back seat.”

The governor also reiterated his earlier stance not to seek another elective position after completing his second tenure.

He said his administration’s focus was to provide good governance and create an environment, where younger people could emerge as capable leaders.

“We should stop this sit-tight. It’s only you. It can’t be only you.

“There are smarter, more trained, better-trained, better-equipped younger people; our children. We need to give them opportunity,” he said.

Otti said that his administration was already preparing younger people to take over leadership responsibilities through various initiatives, including the Abia Leadership Academy.

He said that over 1,080 young people, between the ages of 16 and 25, had recently graduated from the academy.

“You will see how smart our children are. So, these are the people that will take over from us.

“And they are being trained now for tomorrow; so we can never go back,” he said.

The governor also said the administration’s effort to improve governance and infrastructure would continue, in spite of criticism.

He argued that development could not be achieved in one day.

He said his administration had prioritised the restoration of Aba and Umuahia before extending its interventions to other parts of the state.

“We are now moving into the hinterlands, and we will continue until we reach everywhere; so nothing will stop us,” he said.

He thanked Johnson-Chukwunenye for joining the party and for remembering less privileged children, including pupils from the School for the Blind.

Otti said such gestures demonstrated concern for vulnerable members of society.

In a speech, the National Vice-Chairman of the party (Southeast), Mr Ishmael Onuoha, said the party’s motto aligned with the ideals expressed in the third stanza of the national anthem.

Onuoha described the party as one committed to the masses and hope for Nigerians.

In a remark, the LP Chairman in Abia, Mr Peter Azubuike, said the growing support for the party was a by-product of Otti’s good governance and performance.

Azubuike said the party was ready for the 2027 elections, urging members to prepare for polling-unit-based campaigns and ensure effective mobilisation at the grassroots.

In a speech, Johnson-Chukwunenye said that she had closely followed the Otti administration and was convinced by its efforts to clean, light up and restore dignity to Abia.

She said she decided to support Otti’s second-term bid because she believed his administration’s policies aligned with her vision of a government that remembers the poor and promotes equity.

She called for legislation on “continuity and completion” to ensure that successive administrations continued projects inherited from previous governments.

(NAN)