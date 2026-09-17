Toyin Abraham rejects inclusion in Lagos APC campaign council

Actress Toyin Abraham has denied her inclusion in the All Progressives Congress Lagos State Campaign Council’s Entertainment and Creative Economy Directorate.

The movie star urged the public in an Instagram Story post Thursday to disregard reports suggesting her inclusion in the council.

“I’m not a member of any campaign council. I have said it recently. I am staying out of politics. Please disregard the supposed inclusion of my name in any campaign committee,” she wrote.

Among the prominent entertainers listed in the directorate are actor Jide Kosoko, actresses Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham and Bimbo Akintola, as well as Fuji musicians Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, Abass Akande Obesere and Adewale Ayuba.

The campaign council was unveiled on Thursday by the Kadri Obafemi Hamzat Media Centre, ahead of its formal inauguration scheduled for Friday, September 18, 2026, at the APC Secretariat on ACME Road, Ikeja.

Toke Benson-Awoyinka is listed as the Director of the Entertainment and Creative Economy Directorate, while Kosoko will serve as Co-Director and Badmus as Deputy Director.

Akeem Alimi, popularly known as Ajala Jalingo, was named Secretary, with Dare Olateju serving as Assistant Secretary.

Other notable members include veteran actors Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, Saheed Balogun, Bukky Wright, Fathia Balogun, Yinka Quadri and Tayo Sobola.

The list also features Abiola Adebayo, Remi Oshodi, Foluke Daramola, Kikelomo Balogun, Bopo Oyekan Ismaila, Rasaq Yusuf, Aderinola Philips, Olamide Maja and Abbey Lanre.

Musicians and entertainers on the list include Sulaimon Alao Adekunle, popularly known as Malaika; Akorede Babatunde Okunola, known as Osupa; Temitope Adekunle, popularly known as Small Doctor; Sule Adiro Ataweye; Yemisi Falaye; Leke Babatunde Akinrowo; Kayode Fahm and Aruna Ishola.