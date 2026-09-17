Lagos 2027: Egunjobi, Ninolowo dump APC for APM

Egunjobi

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Two politicians who were aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the Lagos State House of Assembly have defected to the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, following changes to the APC’s candidate list for the Agege constituencies I and II.

The affected politicians are former Agege Local Government Chairman, Kola Egunjobi, who is seeking the Agege Constituency I seat, and Azeez Yusuf, popularly known as Ninolowo, who is contesting for Agege Constituency II.

Vanguard gathered that the two had picked the APM tickets to continue their bids for the Lagos State House of Assembly in the 2027 election.

The development followed an earlier dispute over the APC’s selection of candidates for the two constituencies.

Egunjobi and Ninolowo had been reported as winners of the APC primaries conducted in May. The results were subsequently followed by changes to the party’s list of candidates, with Oluwagbenga Abiola named for Agege Constituency I and Enimakure Akindele Sakiru named for Constituency II in reports on the revised list.

Egunjobi had publicly challenged the outcome in June, alleging that the result of the primary election in Agege Constituency I, did not reflect the votes recorded at the various voting centres.

The latest development means that both politicians will now seek to contest the 2027 Lagos Assembly election under the APM platform.

Their move has attracted attention in Agege, coming against the backdrop of earlier disagreements within the Lagos APC over the Assembly primary process.

The development also coincides with the political transition of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, who secured the APC ticket to contest the Agege Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives in the 2027 election. Obasa emerged as the party’s candidate at the APC primary held in May.

The defections add a new dimension to the contest for the two Agege Assembly seats ahead of the 2027 elections, with Egunjobi and Ninolowo now set to pursue their ambitions under the APM.