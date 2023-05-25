Naira drops against dollar by 0.07%

The Naira depreciated at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday exchanging at N463.67 to the dollar a 0.07 per cent decrease against the N463.33 to the dollar traded on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N463.85 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within Thursday’s trading before it settled at N463.67.

The naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the days trading.

A total of 157.56 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.