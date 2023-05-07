My ‘best ever s3x’ was with Denzel Washington — Angelina Jolie

Popular actor, Angelina Jolie has said the ‘best sex’ she ever had was with her co-star Denzel Washington.

Jolie appeared alongside Washington in the 1999 thriller, The Bone Collector. In the film, she plays the role of Amelia Donaghy, a cop who becomes romantically involved with forensics expert Lincoln Rhyme, played by Washington, as they team up to try and capture a serial killer who abducts and brutally murders his victims.

Speaking to Dark Horizons shortly after the film’s release, Jolie said that “seducing someone with your mind” was a “huge turn-on.”

“What’s fascinating are the journeys these two characters undertake, and the deep relationship that evolves between them,” she said.

Referring to one scene in the film when she uses smell and intellect to seduce Lincoln, she said this was the “best sex I ever had.”

“It was great seducing someone with your mind, a huge turn-on,” she added.

But she said shooting the film was a “really lonely” experience for her and led her to doubt herself.

She explained: “It was really lonely and I went a bit nuts. From the beginning, I felt as if I was not capable of doing this, of leading a film and being responsible for this, of physically handling this, of saving a life and going in there and being a cop.”

She added that the film “nearly drove me insane because she [her character Amelia] was so insane inside