LASUTH not on fire — Management

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, on Wednesday, refuted a report that the hospital was gutted by fire, saying the incident happened in one of the food shops on the premises.

In a press statement made available to Vanguard, the management said the fire started from one of the cooking points in a shop close to the hospital’s second gate but was quickly put off. The statement reads in parts: ” This is to inform members of the public of a fire incident at one of the food shops within the premises of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital(LASUTH) Ikeja GRA, this afternoon.

“The incident started at one of the cooking points in a shop close to our second gate.

“The inferno was quickly brought under control and now completely put out.

“The management of the hospital is grateful for all the efforts from all concerned, especially men of the Lagos State Fire Service. “