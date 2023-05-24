Insecurity: Buhari urges security agencies to remain resolute

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the military and other security agencies to remain resolute in tackling the security challenges bedeviling the country.

Buhari said this at the Regimental Dinner organised in his honour on Tuesday night in Abuja as part of the activities lined up for the May 29 inauguration ceremony.

The president, while acknowledging the efforts of the military in the ongoing war against terrorism, banditry and oil theft among other challenges, said the military must not rest on its oars until insecurity was defeated.

He said the inauguration of the Armed Officers’ Mess was a right step in line with this policy.

According to him, the regimental dinner organised for him to mark the end of tenure is very significant because it presents him with another opportunity to reflect positively on the past, present, and future of our armed forces.

“Please permit me to appreciate our military for their loyalty, handwork, dedication, and selfless service to our beloved nation.

“I am fully aware of all your sacrifices and commitments in tackling the myriad of security challenges and your contributions to the successful elections in our country.

” However, until the issue of insecurity is surmounted much more is still desired from the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“Consequently, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies must always remain resolute in the face of the country’s insecurity challenges.

“Our administration before winding down will never relent to widen the support of the military to enable them to effectively perform their constitutional responsibilities.

“The ultimate sacrifice of our fallen heroes will never be in vain and the almighty God continue to grant them eternal rest,” he said.

Among the dignitaries at the event are the Africa’s riches businessman and Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, ministers, past service chiefs, heads of security and intelligence agencies, other government functionaries as well as some state governors.