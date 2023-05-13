I won’t join issues with my predecessors – Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Abia state Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has vowed not to join issues with any of his predecessors over the affairs of the state.

He explained that he has held office as governor for almost eight years, and has never engaged any of his predecessors in any untoward exchange, even when it was politically expedient to do so.

Vanguard gathered that Ikpeazu’s outburst is linked to a statement credited to his predecessor, Senator Theodore Orji, warning the governor to ‘carry his cross alone’ and not to drag him into the face-off between him and the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, over unpaid wages.

Orji, who now represents Abia Central district at the Senate, had in a statement by his Liaison Officer, Mr. Ifeanyi Umere, claimed that as at May 29, 2015, no core civil servant was owed salary.

He stated that his administration was not responsible for the salary arrears owed civil servants and pensioners in the state.

However, the statement has been described as untrue by some civil servant, who served under the Senator as governor, from May 29, 2007 to May 29, 2015.

While reacting to Orji’s claims, the governor, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Mr. Onyebuchi Ememanka, disclosed that he is proudly carrying the cross of the governance of the state and will continue to carry it till the expiration of his tenure.

“As a personal policy, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu will not join issues with any of his predecessors in office.

“For the almost eight years he has held office as governor, he has not engaged any of his predecessors in any kind of untoward exchange, even when it seemed politically expedient to do so.

“This policy is largely responsible for the socio-political stability we have enjoyed in Abia State since 2015.

“The governor intends to sustain this personal policy going forward.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is of the firm view that as in all matters, history and posterity will, over time, put all things in proper perspective,” the statement read.