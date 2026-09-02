Kalu congratulates Shettima at 60, commends service to Nigeria

Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, has congratulated Vice President Kashim Shettima on his 60th birthday, describing him as a committed public servant whose years of service have been marked by dedication to national development, peace and unity.

Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, in a statement on Wednesday, commended Shettima’s contributions to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that his experience in public service has remained valuable to the country.

He wished the Vice President continued strength and wisdom as he carries out his responsibilities in the service of Nigeria.

Kalu said: “I warmly congratulate the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

“Your Excellency, your commitment to the service of our nation and support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are commendable.

“I pray that Almighty God grants you good health, greater wisdom and renewed strength as you continue to contribute to the peace, unity and development of our dear country.

“Happy 60th birthday, Mr. Vice President.”