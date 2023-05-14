HORROR: Lagos building collapse killed my pregnant wife, 3 children, sent me into coma for 7 months – Survivor

•Says Lagos govt failed to fulfil promise of assistance

•Begs for help over iron stuck in his leg

By Dickson Omobola

On October 12, 2019, a building collapsed in the Magodo-Isheri area of Lagos State where Mr Emmanuel Otache was discovered unconscious under the weight of the rubble. His pregnant wife and three children, however, were found dead. In this interview, Otache speaks about his ordeal and how he has been making an effort to transform his situation. Excerpts:

Can you tell us about yourself?

I am Mr Emmanuel Otache, a survivor of the Magodo-Isheri building collapse. I am from Opaha, Apa Local Government Area of Benue State. Before the incident, I was dealing in phone accessories. My wife, Alema Otache, who died in the building collapse, was 32 years old; my first daughter, Jummai, who was 13, alongside my second child, Dominion, who was six, and Daniels, my three-year-old boy, all died when it happened.

When did the building collapse?

The building collapsed on October 12, 2019. A one-storey building allegedly owned by one Mr. Fatai Biodun Odutola, said to be a footballer in one of the Arab countries, collapsed on another building where I lived. Fatai’s alleged building, which was located in Alhaji Akin Odumosu Street, collapsed on the building where I lived alongside my family. I was told that it collapsed due to the use of substandard materials. Prior to the building collapse, we didn’t receive signals or information that it would. According to residents, the incident occurred in the middle of the night – between 12:30am and 1:00am. I was told that I was found lying unconscious before I was evacuated from the building with an excavator. It was just my family who died, the other tenant and my landlord were not home when the incident occurred. As I was told, when rescuers saw me, my body was warm. However, the bodies of my late wife and children were cold.

For how long were you unconscious?

I was in a coma for seven months, which was from 2019 to 2020. I was admitted in hospital until 2021. I was in the hospital for almost two years, although it wasn’t stated in my report. Since I had no accommodation after I had been discharged, I stayed in the psychiatric section of the hospital for a while. While there, it was some Good Samaritans who provided my drugs. Not quite long ago, I was discharged from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja. At the time of being admitted, I was abandoned by everyone including my landlord and Odutola, the alleged owner of the building that collapsed. The building where I lived was owned by one ASP Victor who served at Ojodu Grammar School. I was told that he retired this year.

What happened to your business when you were in a coma?

In an attempt to help me regain consciousness, all of my goods were sold. In my last stock, I had 73 pieces of I-Phone 11. I also had various brands of android phones, which was about 700 to 800 pieces. I had phone pouches and chargers as well. At the time, my stock was worth about N30 million. My late father was in charge of selling my phone accessories and some other family members. My family also tried to raise as much money as they could to revive me.

How has your family reacted to your condition?

My biological father could not bear it when he saw me in this condition. When he travelled home to get me foodstuff, herdsmen killed him. Towards the evening of April 25, herdsmen invaded my community in Opaha, Benue State. They killed 96 people. Out of the 96 people, nine were my family members. Five were my uncles while four were my cousins. Without God and Good Samaritans, I may not be able to survive, and I put my trust in God that he would send a helper.

Have you tried contacting your late wife’s family?

When I tried to contact my wife’s family, they asked why I didn’t die, although it didn’t stop me from being persistent in reaching them. I got my mother-in-law’s phone number, and she told me that the corpses of my late wife and my first daughter were taken home while Dominion and Daniels were buried in Lagos. My wife’s family has not been able to support me because they also cannot bear the trauma.

Why are you on crutches?

An iron was inserted in my body to support my spinal cord, my left leg down to my feet. During surgery, the iron was fixed in my waist down to my left feet. I was in a coma when it was inserted. I learnt that all my bones were broken, so the iron was fixed to help me walk again. The iron is now due for removal. As a result, it causes a pulse on the side of my buttocks. The bill I got states that for the iron to be removed, N6, 758, 960 will be required.

Did Odutola try to get in touch with you?

The man whose building allegedly collapsed ran out of the country. A number was given to me at the Isheri-Magodo police station. When I contacted the person, I was asked if I wasn’t dead. I was also told to go to hell. Since then, the number has not been reachable.

How have you been surviving and who are the people that have been seeing to your well-being?

Since I left hospital, Good Samaritans have been coming to my aid. I squat with my friend in Sango-Ota, and, sometimes, I go to Ogijo in Ogun State to stay with another friend. At times, my church members send me food. During the cash scarcity, my urine would change into green because I had no one to help me. I didn’t want to be a burden to anyone too. I was promised by Lagos State government that I would be helped but nothing has been done. As I talk to you now, I am homeless and jobless.

Your medical report says you have mental disorder. Can you speak about it?

In my medical reports, the psychiatric department wrote that I have mental issue. As I speak to you, a drug prescription of about N1 million was written there. I was told that the reason for the mental disorder was the incident. The doctors said whenever I remember the incident, it would trigger the disorder. Whenever I experience the disorder, I usually feel as though the world is coming to an end. However, I have told God that the mental problem is not mine, and I keep praying to God to send me a helper for my surgery, so that the iron can be removed from my body and I can continue to give thanks and praise to God.

If assisted, how do you intend to put your life back together?

I will remove the iron and recommence the business of mobile phones and accessories.

•Editor’s note: Anyone wishing to assist Otache financially can do so through bank account details: Emmanuel Sunday Otache 3049481636, First Bank.