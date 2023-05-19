Firm launches initiative to help potential retirees

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

One of the leading investment companies in Nigeria, Skyewise Global Investment Services, owned by Skyewise Group has rolled out a passive income opportunity in order to get people prepared ahead of their retirement.

The move was disclosed to journalists in a statement signed by the Managing Director, MD, Skyewise Global Investment Services, Oluwole Senkoya, on Thursday, in Abuja.

Senkoya said this is a deliberate plan to make retirees rich and comfortable enough to take care of their health and cater for their families even when they are no longer in active service.

According to him, people tend to meet their untimely death shortly after retirement because of inadequate care arising from financial burdens.

To this end, Senkoya called on income earners from the age bracket of 24 and above to start getting ready for retirement by investing in a passive income opportunity now that will give them a comfortable future.

He said: “Passive income is that income that you don’t have to exert energy of routine daily work by yourself to earn. It is the money that your money is making for you without you lifting a finger. It will help you to retire without having money problems. It allows those who invest in the initiative to receive returns of up to 24% per annum in a monthly pro-rata basis on their total investment with Skyewise Group.

“With the current situation, investment minded individuals need to begin to take position outside the traditional banking system, look for safe havens that trade in physical and visible products and services with sustainable and futuristic mindset that works for short and/or medium term returns on investment.

“Don’t work to save, work to invest; I remember a man who invested N50m in Skyewise Group 7years ago today he has made over 84m returns on his investment, the returns on his investment afforded him an opportunity to buy his dream house of N65m last year and his principal still yielding more returns on a monthly basis.”