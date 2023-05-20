ECOWAS commends Buhari’s contributions to unity, security in region

By Victoria Ojeme

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria has received praise from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for his efforts in promoting regional integration and security.

During the First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, expressed deep appreciation and gratitude to President Buhari for his immense support in these areas.

“Under President Buhari’s leadership, Nigeria’s longstanding role in ECOWAS has reached new heights, particularly in mediation, peacekeeping, regional health, security, and the development of community institutions,” the regional bloc said.

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau, Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, was also recognized for his dynamic leadership and support for community institutions.

However, Touray expressed concern about the insecurity in parts of Northeast Nigeria, Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, which has led to targeted attacks on both military personnel and civilians.

He called for a coordinated regional approach and allocation of resources to eliminate this menace. ECOWAS has been mobilizing international support for Burkina Faso and Mali in their fight against terrorism and efforts to address humanitarian crises.

Touray emphasized that ECOWAS is committed to deploying all necessary resources to enhance stability, security, and resilience in member states.

In addition, Touray commended Nigeria for its political maturity in organizing peaceful presidential and legislative elections. He congratulated President-elect Sen. Bola Tinub and assured him of the community’s readiness to work closely on regional matters.

ECOWAS is also providing electoral assistance for legislative elections in Guinea Bissau, as well as presidential elections in Sierra Leone and Liberia. Fact-finding missions have been sent to assess the preparations for these elections, and based on the findings, ECOWAS will extend its support for their smooth conduct.

Justice Edward Asante, President of the Community Court of Justice, ECOWAS, highlighted the court’s responsibility to ensure the adherence to law and justice in the interpretation and application of treaties, protocols, and conventions.

Asante revealed that 106 of the court’s judgments have not been enforced by member states, while 11 outstanding cases involve ECOWAS institutions. He called for collaborative efforts between the court and ECOWAS to significantly improve the enforcement of court decisions, as it is crucial for the region’s democratic progress.