‘Dem too dey insult on this app’ – Funke Akindele explains her staying off Twitter

Funke Akindele’s new house

Nigerian actress-turned politician, Funke Akindele has revealed why she stayed off the social media platform, Twitter.

She stated that she stayed off the app due to insults, adding that she was not afraid of verbal abuse but decided to be careful.

Akindele made this known in a response via her Twitter page on Thursday.

A tweep, #apexproperties2, had asked Akindele why she had been absent from the platform saying.

The user asked, “Madam Funke Akindele i site you… longest time… you run away for us abi wot happen.”

Responding, Akindele said, “Dem too Dey insult people on this app so I stay off. How are you?”

Reacting to the response, another tweep, #Odun_is_my_name asked her if she was afraid of people with the tweet, “You? Afraid of people? No way!”

The film producer replied, “No I’m not afraid!! I’m just careful.”

Recall that Akindele was the running mate to Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adediran, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during the March 18 election.

The PDP, however, lost the election to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC).