I’m an extremist, perfectionist, says Funke Akindele

By Ayo Onikoyi

Award-winning actress, producer and director Funke Akindele known for her remarkable career and record-breaking box office successes, has revealed some of the things that make her tick and the secrets behind her immense success in the Nigerian box office.

Akindele has dominated the Nigerian box office, delivering hit after hit. When asked by Chude Jideonwo what fuels this consistency, she revealed, “I am very intentional with anything I am doing. I am an extremist; I am a perfectionist.” She also explained what inspired her return to the box office after a long break, reaffirming her dedication to excellence

On how she manages to reinvent herself, she responded, “Firstly, it’s spiritual—it’s God’s grace, knowing yourself, and being original. I know when to stop, and I also do not dwell on accolades, even though I appreciate them, but I don’t dwell on them.”

Beyond talent and grace, Funke credits hard work as a key factor in success, emphasizing that persistence and effort separate the best from the rest. “A lot of people want to do what I’m doing, but I keep telling them: for you to be outstandingly successful, you need to work hard. Do the dirty work,” she stated.

Funke also shared a deeply personal reflection on grief and emotional resilience. When Chude asked how she manages to keep her heart strong when many struggle to process their emotions, she admitted, “I do not allow myself to break down, and it affected me after my mum’s death—my heart was aching. It’s necessary to process things and come back refreshed.”

