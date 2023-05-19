Cleric bemoans 2023 election violence, proffers solutions

By Chris Onuoha

A Nigerian evangelist, Irabor Ojeaga of the Terbanacle of God’s Glory Church, Sapele Rd, Benin, Edo State has decried the way and manner politicians in Nigeria make monsters out of some party members they use for election violence.

The clergyman lamented that the killings, thuggery and disenfranchisement of voters witnessed in the last elections in the country have become so worrisome that citizens are losing interest in the electoral process, adding that violence of the February 25 election took lives of some innocent citizens is a case in hand.

“With the level of violence we experienced especially, at Ogheghe community in Ikpoba-okha LGA of Edo State on the 25th of Feb, 2023, it would be best remembered as a doomsday by some families whose relatives died or were maimed by political thugs, just like in the case of a young man, Jude Ailenabeade Eichie, a member of my congregation who was declared missing by family and has not been seen or heard of till date,” said Evang. Ojega.

Ojega mentioned that Eichie, who earlier complained that opponents had threatened him through phone calls for dumping their party for another, was seen at the polling booth after the election was concluded. “As he waited for the vote count, as a party agent, he later encountered political thugs that disrupted the process. The young man, who lost his parents at early age, was caught up in the melee and has not been seen after that,” Ojega added.

The clergyman lamented that “the possibility of eliminating election violence in the country is far-fetched unless the symbolism of ‘Lady Justice’ that exemplifies justice being an act that protects and defends all citizens is practiced in our judicial system,” remarked Ojega, who said that he foresees the worst happening in the next 2027 general election in Nigeria.

“For the fact that our political leaders take oath of office with the Bible or Quran means that they believe in it, but when otherwise, it then calls for God’s intervention.

The most worrisome is that the crop of thugs the politicians use to perpetrate the killings are from poor homes, and majority of the victims are mostly from poor and the middle class too.

“However, I would earnestly suggest that if the Bible and Quora are not effective in deterring politicians after oath, other traditional deities like ‘Sango’, ‘Amadioha,’ among others should be consulted. Secondly, lawmakers should pass bills that would create special security outfits for every political party, that would checkmate opponent’s attack on innocent voters at polling booths,” Ojega added.