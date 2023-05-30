CISLAC, others seek increased transparency, accountability in defence, security expenditure

By Chioma Obinna

To curb corruption in Ministries, departments, and Agencies, Coalition of Civil Society Organisations have called for increased transparency and accountability in the defence and security expenditure as well as budget to enhance oversight.

Participants at a one-day workshop on “Capacity Building for Relevant Oversight Agencies on Anti-Corruption Reforms in Nigeria’s Defence and Security Sector, also recommended that CSOs should be involved in the budgeting and monitoring processes to hold the MDAs accountable for the non-execution of approved projects.

The workshop was designed to facilitate a national discourse on defence and security oversight, equipping stakeholders with the tools to understand, interrogate, and conduct effective oversight in the defence and security sector was organised by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC/Transparency International in Nigeria, Ti-Nigeria, in partnership with transparency international – Defence and Security Project, TI-DSP, with technical support from the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, IPCR, in Nasarawa State recently.

In a communique jointly signed by representatives from MDAs, Code of Conduct Bureau; Musa Ibrahim, CSO, Youth Initiatives against Violence and Human Rights Abuse Musa Ibrahim and Legislators, House Committee on Army, Abdullahi Ahmad noted the need for an adequate checks-and-balances approach in overseeing the activities of the sector’s MDAs.

They urged the National Assembly, NASS, to develop specific security reforms aimed at systematically curbing the root causes of corruption within the defence and security institutions in Nigeria.

They also advocated for the adoption of specific legislation to curb corruption in the sector.

The communique states that: “This will guarantee that defence and security purchases undergo careful assessment in accordance with a published defence and security policy.

“Advocate for the adoption of specific legislation to ensure that defence and security purchases undergo careful assessment, planning, and execution in accordance with a published defence and security policy. This measure will prevent opportunistic purchases and ensure they reflect the actual needs of the sector.

“Promote the integration of modern technology in payment systems within the defence and security sector. Specifically, suggest linking payments to a biometric database containing soldiers’ fingerprints, personal details, and bank accounts to mitigate the risk of ghost soldiers.

They further advocated for the update of codes of conduct to explicitly prohibit all forms of corrupt activity and outline the possible sanctions for officers found guilty of corruption.

“This step will serve as a deterrent to potential transgressors and enhance the integrity and values of defence and security institutions. Furthermore, include provisions that prevent fraud and corruption to contribute to the enhancement of institutional integrity,” they noted.

The workshop also sought to elicit commitment from relevant institutions to contribute to the reform of the defence and security sector.

The communique further noted that implementing and monitoring anti-corruption reforms in the defence and security sector requires collective responsibility and the support of all stakeholders.

The communique also urged stakeholders to view combating corruption in the defence and security sector as a personal mission, highlighting that fighting insecurity starts at an individual level.

It further called for the adoption of “an adequate checks-and-balances approach to oversee the activities of the MDAs (Ministries, Departments, and Agencies). Involvement of civil society organisations, CSOs, in the budgeting and monitoring processes to hold the MDAs accountable for the non-execution of approved projects.”

Others are, “Implementation of merit-based recruitment practices through proper vetting. Promoting merit-based promotions within the defence and security sector.

Advocating for the amendment of the Procurement Act to promote transparency and accountability within the defence and security sector.

“Strengthening the capacity of oversight agencies to act and fight corruption by amending relevant establishment acts, if necessary, and providing adequate funding for their oversight functions.”

Participants at the workshop included representatives from the Ministry of Defence, Federal House of Representatives (House Committees on Army, Navy, Air Force, Defence and National Security and Intelligence), Ministry of Police Affairs, Ministry of Interior and Code of Conduct Bureau, Office of the Auditor General, Bureau of Public Procurement, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC), Human Rights Commission, Civil Society Organisations, and the Media.