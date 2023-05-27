Broda Shaggi expresses optimism

By Benjamin Njoku

Phenomenal actor and content creator Samuel Animashaun popularly called Broda Shaggi seems not to be ready to lose the Best Actor in a comedy’ award to anybody, not even in future.

While receiving his award, which he also won last year, the popular skit maker assured the audience that he would return to the stage next year to pick the same award.

He also attributed his victory to hard work, consistency, dedication and perseverance. Broda Shaggi is equally conquering the big screen.