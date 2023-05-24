Best time to have s3x revealed

Couples trying to reignite their sex lives should have sex 30 minutes after they wake up, research suggests.

Researchers, who quizzed 1,000 Brits on their morning sex preferences, found that one in four chose 7.30 am, which was around half an hour after they woke up.

And studies suggest that science supports the choice, as levels of the male sex hormone peak around then, which should mean they last longer under the sheets.

And the rush of endorphins, sparked by sex, lowers blood pressure and stress levels and leaves people more upbeat for the rest of the day, research suggests.

Naturecan, which sells CBD products in the UK, asked 500 men and 500 women who lead ‘healthy and active’ lives, about their daily routines.

Each participant was asked to log the ‘optimum times when they got the maximum benefits out of a range of activities.

These included the time of day that volunteers, who were aged 18 to 65, burned the most calories from exercise and the time of day they ate to lose the most weight, based on self-reporting over six weeks.

Results showed that 7 am was the most popular time to wake up and 7.30 am was the preferred time for morning sex.

Around 24 per cent of people said 7.30 am, with fewer preferring sex later in the morning. For example, just 11 per cent selected 10.30 am.

Nature can say 7.30 am is ideal, as it is enough time to overcome ‘night-time grogginess’, brush your teeth and have enough energy.

And around this time, male testosterone levels should be at their highest.

That’s according to a US study, published in the journal Adaptive Human Behavior and Physiology, which found that levels of the male sex hormone are highest shortly after waking up.

And sex also triggers the release of mood-boosting hormones dopamine, endorphins and oxytocin.

A Naturecan spokesperson said: ‘Sex in the early morning, when the body is ready to start the day, will help the body to produce a good amount of sex hormones called dopamine which increase the feeling of satisfaction and sexual desire.

‘Morning sex produces endorphins, the magical pain-relieving chemicals in your body that help boost your mood. That’s why you usually feel happier after you’ve climaxed.’

The findings are part of a ’12-point plan to live a healthy life’, which researchers say sets out the optimum times to do certain activities.

Naturecan recommends waking up at 7 am, after seven to nine hours of sleep.

It then suggests going on a 15-minute run before having sex, followed by breakfast at 7.45 am.

The findings also pinpointed 10 am as the best time for working, 12.45 pm as the optimum time for lunch and 10 pm as the best time for going to bed.

A Naturecan spokesperson said: ‘Morning sex can bring you and your partner closer together. Sex produces oxytocin also known as the ”cuddle hormone”. Oxytocin is the chemical in the brain that controls love and bonding. When it’s released during sex, you’ll feel more connected to your partner.

‘Having morning sex may not be the equivalent of running on a treadmill for an hour, but it’s still a good workout. Sex burns about five calories per minute, according to research from the Harvard Medical School. That’s the same as going for a walk.’