Abbas, Saheed Yusuf, Nkire congratulate Tinubu, Shettima

All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the speakership of the 10th House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas has sent a congratulatory message to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima.

Tinubu and his vice Shettima were sworn in today at the Eagle Square. The duo promised to unite Nigerians, fight terrorism and improve the economy of the country.

Similarly, A real estate mogul & automobile dealer, Ambassador Saheed Abiodun Yusuf along with a member of National Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Sam Nkire have advised Nigerians to embrace the government of President Tinubu with hope and faith in God.

Saheed Abiodun who in a statement sent to Vanguard urged Tinubu to include youths in his governmrnt.

His words: “In his statement he described Asiwaju Bola Ahmed tinubu as a Leader with a track record of success, a deep commitment to serving the people and a bold vision for a brighter future.

He urged the president to include youths especially young businessmen in Nigeria in his government as some of us really love our country and decided to stay back invest and work towards making Nigeria a great country he said , he also prayed for good health and more wisdom for the new president, Congratulations Mr President on your swearing-in as the President & Commander-in-Chief of the Armed forces. Nigeria will be greater under your leadership. Warm felicitations”.

On the other hand, Nkire told the new President not to toe the part of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari who he said did little to address the problems of the ordinary Nigerians.

Nkire who described Tinubu as a patriot and an achiever that keeps his words and promises, said he was very sure that Tinubu would make Nigeria one hundred percent better than Buhari left it.

He recalled his encounter with Tinubu in 2014, saying he pleaded with him to support Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso presidential ambition but the new president maintained his commitment to Buhari quoting him as ” I am sorry, I have already given my word to Buhari”.

Nkire, who is an APC foundation member described Buhari’s performance as: ”surprising and a bit disappointing”, but assured Nigerians that Tinubu would “make things better in no distant time”.

Nkire further enjoined the people of Nigeria to rekindle their hope in democracy and its dividends of unity, peace and progress which he said “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is sure to bring”.

The APC leader also encouraged members of All Progressives Congress, especially the would-be office-holders, to remain steadfast and committed to their avowed mission of “growing the party and building the nation “.