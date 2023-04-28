Varsities offering to admit Nigerian students returning from Sudan – FG

Nigerian universities are offering to admit students returning from Sudan, according to Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).

Dabiri-Erewa said this on Thursday when she appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

While maintaining that priority, at the moment, was the safe return of the stranded students, she assured that, like it was with Ukraine returnees, the continuance of their education would not be a problem.

“We did it with Ukraine, when they came back, there were plans to continue education for them,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

“Although the medical students among them had issues because they found out that the level of their medical school was not even as high as that of Nigeria so it was difficult to place them where they wanted. But, yes, the Ministry of foreign affairs actually created a division for that and ensured that those who wanted to continue their education did. A lot of them wanted to go back.

“Let them (the ones from Sudan) come back, let us receive them safely and then we take it. In fact, universities are already offering and have reached out to us that when they do come back and they want to continue their education, they should contact them, so all that shouldn’t be a problem at all.

“I think the number one problem is that you cannot be talking about continuing your education if you’re not safe so our focus and our anxiety is that all Nigerian students come back.

“President Buhari has approved funds so everything is done 24/7. So the first thing for us at this point in time is for them to reunite with their families. The issue of education shouldn’t be a problem.” She said

According to NAN, over 5,500 Nigerians schooling in war-torn Sudan are among the first batches of Nigerian citizens being evacuated from the troubled country.