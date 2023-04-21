Ugochinyere urges Imo REC to probe ‘magic figures’ in Isu, Ideato South, others

A House of Representatives member-elect for Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has commended the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Sylvia Agu, for rising to the occasion, firmly asserting her authority and insisting that the right thing be done in the contentious Ideato South and Isu State constituency elections.

This is as Ugochinyere, who is also the spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), urged the REC to stay on her toes and endeavour to investigate fake results and magic figures uploaded to the IREV portal in a desperate bid to pad the election results and derail the will of the electorate.

According to Ugochinyere, the fake results bearing magic figures were randomly uploaded for select polling units in Ideato South, Isu, Mbaitoli and Ahiazu Mbaise.

Ikenga Ugochinyere said: “While I’m commending Prof. Sylvia Agu, I will also like to urge her to take time and do some comparative and incisive analysis of the figures uploaded across Ideato South, Isu, Mbaitoli and Ahiazu Mbaise for the APC during last Saturday’s supplementary polls and ask herself are some those impossible figures were able to be uploaded, all in a desperate effort to hijack the elections and steal the people’s mandates.

“The REC should ask herself, where did all these magic figures come from in the face of massive voter suppression and scare tactics deployed by state actors.

“This has become necessary to forestall the ugly possibility of some desperate politicians embarrassing her with an outrageously scandalous electoral fraud right under her nose. She needs to know where and how to stop these desperadoes before they set her up for humiliation and drag her name through the mud.

“We advise the REC to be vigilant because the last supplementary poll is the foretaste of things to come on November 11, 2023. The people of Imo will demand more from the REC and it will be a terrible thing for the REC to be caught napping with these rogue uploading to the BVAS which could not have happened without the complicity of INEC officials for the elections.”

He once again congratulated the REC for the effort to redeem her honour and urged her to remain fair, forthright and just.