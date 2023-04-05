Ramadan Day 14: What invalidates your fast?

In guiding our fast for the full reward, we have to know some of the things that vitiate fasting and some of the things that if occurred may not affect our fast.

Essentially, some of the things that go into the body and some of the things that come out of the body may affect the validity of our fast.

In Quran 2: 187, Allah mentions the main things that invalidate fast, which are eating, drinking and intercourse. Other things that break fast were mentioned by the Prophet (s.a.w). These are deliberate vomiting, menstruation, masturbation and cupping.

Unintentional vomiting does not break fast as well as wet dream. They are natural situation that are beyond our control.

Donating blood comes under cupping, because it affects the body in the same way. The Prophet (s.a.w) said: “The cupper and the one for whom cupping is done have both invalidated their fast.” Narrated by Abu Dawood, 2367.

Scholars affirmed that where blood donation becomes urgent to save life, it is permissible, the donor only have to pay back later without losing any benefit and without kafara.

Note that Allah described those things that come out of the body as things that can cause weakness; therefore, fasting person will not combine the weakness that results from fasting with the weakness that results from these things, and thus be harmed by his fast.

We should also note some things that do not invalidate these are eye drops, eardrops; tooth extraction and treatment of injuries do not invalidate the fast as well as medical tablets that are placed under the tongue to treat asthma attacks etc, so long as you avoid swallowing any residue.

Fillings, extractions or cleaning of the teeth, whether with a siwaak or toothbrush, so long as you avoid swallowing anything that reaches the throat does not invalidate fast.

Rinsing the mouth, gargling, sprays etc. so long as you avoid swallowing anything that reaches the throat are still in order.

Taking a shower or delaying the janabah bath till sunrise do not invalidate fast, but it is strongly advised that you remain in a state of purity during fasting.

Allah knows best.