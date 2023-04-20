Polls: Kano NNPP wins 26 state assembly seats, APC 14

By Bashir Bello,KANO

The New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP has won 26 out of 40 seats of the Kano State House of Assembly.

This was as the closest rival, the All Progressive Congress, APC won the remaining 14 seats.

This followed results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and the issuance of a certificate of return to the members-elect in the state on Thursday.

Local government areas won by the NNPP are Ajingi, Gabasawa, Wudil, Rimin Gado/Tofa, Dala, Fagge, Nasarawa, Sumaila, Gwale, Madobi, Bebeji, Kura/Garun Malam, Kiru, Kumbotso, Tarauni, Rogo and Karaye.

Others are Bunkure, Rano, Kibiya, Ungogo, Garko, Dawakin Kudu, Minjibir, Albasu and Kano Municipal.

Those LGAs won by the APC are Warawa, Bichi, Bagwai/Shanono, Tsanyawa/Kunci, Takai, Gezawa, Kabo, Gwarzo, Danbatta, Makoda, Dawakin Tofa, Gaya,Tudunwada and Doguwa.

Speaking while issuing the certificate of return to the remaining 14 member-elects on Thursday, the Kano State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Zango Abdu said he has kept his promise to conduct a credible election and that which is responsible for the peace currently enjoyed by the state.

“When I came to Kano 5 months ago, I promised to conduct an election that everyone would be proud of. Though it has not been easy, Alhamdulillah that promised has been kept and as you can see the state remains peaceful today because the right thing was done by INEC.

“Kano is unique and everything about it comes with new dimensions yet, we were able to meet up to both the parties and general public expectations. If we had done otherwise, the state would have been in crisis by now.

“Though we had to go for supplementary elections in some polling units which represent only 2% of the total number of polling units in the state, today, every winner has been declared and issued his certificate of return which marks the end of the 2023 election activities in Kano.”

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Abdu however commended the various political parties in the state for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner while those who lost in the elections opted to seek redress in the court of law without resorting to ways that could throw the state into chaos.