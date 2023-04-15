NATCOM unveils plan to train state, zonal directors

By Fortune Eromosele

The Acting Director General of the National Commission for the Co-ordination and Control of the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons, Dr. Baba Mohammed has enjoined state and zonal directors as well as officers and men of the commission to get set for orientation and subsequent training as the NATCOM bill passed by the National Assembly awaits presidential assent soon.

Dr. Mohammed in a statement expressed confidence in the commission’s ability to curb insecurity especially the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, the provision of jobs for the teeming youth as well as revenue generation for government.

The Acting Director General solicited the cooperation of other security agencies as always and called on genuine personnel of the commission to remain law abiding at all times.