NASS forwards Peace Corps Bill to Buhari for Assent 

National Assembly

By Henry Umoru,ABUJA

The National Assembly forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari the harmonised version of the bill on the Nigerian Peace Corps after passage by both the Senate and the House of Representatives for assent.

It was gathered yesterday that the transmission of the bill for the President to sign into law by the Clerk to the National Assembly, CNA, Sani Magaji Tambuwal was carried out on Wednesday this week via a letter written to that effect.

According to a source at the National Assembly, the letter written on the letterhead of the CNA, was dated 12th April 2023 and directly addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The source further said that three copies of the authenticated copies of the bills were forwarded to the President for assent, one of which is expected to be retained by him and the other two, sent back to the National Assembly for further action.

In line with provisions of the 1999 Constitution, President Buhari is expected to assent to the bill on or before 11th May 2023 when 30 days window given for such important action must have been exploited.

The Bill, If assented to, the existing Peace Corps of Nigeria which had been operating on the template of volunteerism over the years, will now be a Federal Government owned and funded Agency in the name of Nigeria Peace Corps.