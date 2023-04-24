KWASU lecturer dies in his sleep in Ilorin

The Kwara State University, (KWASU), Malete

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A lecturer at the Kwara State University, Malete, in the Moro local government area of the state, Dr Ajeigbe Issa Yaqub died in his sleep in his residence in Ilorin in the wee hours of Monday leaving several family members, associates and colleagues in dismay and shock.

He was until his death, the Head of the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education and the Ag. Director of Sports at the institution.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the Islamic funeral prayer (Salatul Janazah) for the deceased lecturer was held today in Budo-Egba, Asa LGA, Kwara state.

According to the statement announcing his death on Monday by Dr. Kikelomo W. Sallee, who is the Registrar of the university.” it reads

‘With heavy hearts, we announce the death of the Head of the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education and Ag. Director of Sports of Kwara State University, Dr Ajeigbe Issa Yaqub.

Dr Ajeigbe died in his sleep.

“Janaza is at 10.00 am today April 24, 2023, in Budo-Egba, Asa LGA of Kwara state.

“As the University mourns this loss of a committed member of staff, we pray Allah forgives all his shortcomings and admits him into Jannat ul Firdaus.

“May Allah also console his family, friends and the University Community