120km roads completed in two years, 90.6% budget performance achieved in 2024 – Kwara govt

‎L-R: Alangua Abayawo Abayawo and Chairman Alangua/Magaji Forum Asa LGA, Alhaji Wahab Bolakale; Chairman Ilorin East LGA, Hon. Lukuman Olayinka Agbelere; Commissioner for Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Mary Ronke Arinde; Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (CON); Chairman Asa LGA, Alhaji Shehu Yayaha; Daudu Afon, Alhaji Hanafi Balogun; and Daudu Alapa, Alhaji Saka Yusuf; during the Citizens’ Engagement Meeting on the 2026 Budget preparation in Afon, Asa LGA, on Tuesday.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kwara state government has said that the current administration in the last two years has completed at least 120 kilometres between 2023 and now — apart from hundreds of kilometres of roads that are ongoing.

This road construction record, as revealed during the ongoing Kwara State Citizens’ Engagement for the 2026 budget on Tuesday, is, however, different from the 294km tax credit roads of the Federal Government, which the Governor personally facilitated for the state.

The State Citizens’ Engagement for the 2026 budget berthed in Asa on Tuesday, offering residents a platform to discuss their needs with the government.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who attended the session along with lawmakers and cabinet members from Kwara Central, called it a modest way of ensuring adequate representation and participation of citizens in the financial document.

Held in Afon, Asa local government, the event attracted key stakeholders from across Asa, Ilorin West, Ilorin East, and Ilorin South local governments.

“We are here for the second of the three-legged citizens’ engagement on the 2026 budget. This is for the people of Kwara Central to have their input in the next budget cycle,” the Governor said.

“The first of the engagements had been held with the people of Kwara North at Bode Sa’adu in Moro Local Government last week Tuesday. The third and final leg will hold at Ilemona in Oyun LGA for the people of Kwara South on Thursday, the 4th of September, 2025.

“The whole idea of the Citizens’ Engagement is to further democratise the budget preparation process in line with the global best practices of transparency and inclusion.”

He said the administration has taken the budget beyond the annual rituals by making sure that the budget is implemented to have a positive impact on the lives of the people.

This is exemplified in the numerous result-oriented programmes and projects being embarked upon since we came on board in 2019, he added.

“Over the past years, we have made significant progress in infrastructural development, healthcare services, job creation, food security, human capital development, etc. This underscores our commitment to the welfare of the good people of Kwara State,” he said.

“These achievements were possible because of the ideas and feedback that we received from citizens during our previous engagements.

“Notwithstanding the challenges of governance, our resolve will be to beat our own record of good and impactful governance.”

The Governor received inputs from the stakeholders, including local government chairmen and community leaders, who offered suggestions on the specific needs of the people.

The stakeholders also commended the administration on its impactful projects, empowerment programmes, and political appointments in the region.

Commissioner for Works, Engr. Abdulquawiy Olododo, for his part said the administration has completed at least 120 kilometres between 2023 and now — apart from hundreds of kilometres of roads that are ongoing.

“This is different from the 294km tax credit roads of the Federal Government, which the Governor personally facilitated to the state,” he added.

Commissioner for Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Marry Arinde, said the event attests to the Governor’s belief that citizens’ voices matter in policy formation and budget preparation and implementation.

“His Excellency has made it a state policy to engage with citizens through different platforms, including town hall meetings. This is to ensure that our budget estimates and policies are informed by the needs and perspectives of every segment of society,” she said.

Asa LGA Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Yahaya, thanked AbdulRazaq for the landmark achievements of his administration and the access given to all Kwarans to participate in the decision-making process.

He appealed to the Governor to support the council in opening up more rural roads.

Chairman of the Kwara House Committee on Water, representing Afon Constituency, Hon. Yunus Oniboki, said works are ongoing at Alapa waterworks, Budo Egba Integrated water project, and Panpo water project.

He lauded the government’s efforts to improve the communities’ access to potable water.

Hon. Arinola Lawal of Ilorin East Constituency commended the Governor for his commitment for people-focused development as could be seen in the quality and spread of his projects across the state.

Hon. Rukayat Shittu of Owode/Onire Constituency said the administration’s feats in women empowerment and gender inclusion are commendable, citing how she had emerged as the youngest female legislator in Nigeria.

Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr Lawal Olohungbebe, said no government has beaten the record of AbdulRazaq’s achievements in the education sector, commending him for making history.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Afees Abolore Alabi, appreciated the Governor’s support for farmers and how he is passionately transforming the agric sector.

He acknowledged the interventions of the administration in many parts of Ilorin East LG and presented some of their other demands, including road networks in the hinterlands.

Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Shehu Raheem Adaramaja, lauded the Governor for his sectoral achievements in healthcare, road network, water, and education.

There is no political ward in Asa LG that has not benefitted any form of empowerment programme or developmental project that impacts lives under the Governor, Adaramaja said.

He requested the rehabilitation or upgrade of Alapa and Aboto markets as doing so will promote commerce and economic fortune of the localities.

Chairman, Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority, Alhaji Abdullateef Gidado, saluted AbdulRazaq for his inclusive and transformational leadership.

“Since your campaign in 2018 in Asa, your vision for our development has been clear, deliberate, and well articulated. We celebrate Your Excellency for making our voices count and for making us feel important once more,” he said, requesting the government to construct more inter-community roads.

Alhaji Issa Amosa, a party leader in Asa, assured the Governor of the unflinching support of the people of Asa to succeed, praying to God to continue to guide him in all his endeavors.

Former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Salman Jawondo (SAN), commended the Governor’s record of performance

that he said has greatly changed the lives of citizens for better.

He tasked the government not to rest on its oars in ensuring that the state succeeds in electricity generation and transmission, and mining.

Engr Musa Yeketi spoke about the Governor’s efforts to realize a new Kwara and on the house-to-house distribution of palliatives by the administration, which he said brought a huge relief to many communities in Asa.

Daudu Afon, Alhaji Anafi Kolapo, said Afon District is battling with poor electricity and urged the government to look into it, among other requests.

Alhaji Shamsideen Aregbe, director of budget, said the administration achieved 90.6% budget performance in 2024 based on actual revenue — the highest by any recent administrations in the state.

He said capital expenditure formed a larger portion of the budget performance, underscoring its commitment to infrastructural development.