Kim Kardashian lookalike dies after plastic surgery

Lookalike to Kim Kardashian, Christina Ashten Gourkani has died of a heart attack after undergoing a plastic surgery.

She passed away on Thursday in the hospital after she had completed her surgery.

Gourkani’s family expressed their grief about the news and have opened a GoFundMe page to get assistance for her Funeral.

Her family released a statement about the 34-year-old’s demise on the page of the fundraising platform.

It reads: “It is with deep sorrow and an immensely heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate, and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani.”

“Such a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone’s face she crossed paths with”.

“Christina Ashten Gourkani you will forever be our guardian angel”