Key into Easter lessons to address injustice – Ortom tells Nigerians

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has urged Nigerians to key into the message and lessons of Easter celebration to address the issues of injustice and threat to peace and unity in the country.

The Governor in a messge by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur issued in Makurdi in commemoration of the Easter Festivities wished all Nigerians a happy celebration, reminding all “not to lose the essence of Easter which signifies the sacrifice of our Lord Jesus Christ, forgiveness and the redemption of mankind therein.”

Governor Ortom said the challenges of an unfavourable economy, insecurity and growing dissent among the various ethnic nationalities in the country could be reversed if justice, equity and fairness become the hallmark of leadership in the country.

He urged that deliberate efforts should be made to give every part of the country a sense of belonging.

He however cautioned against the resort to violence by some aggrieved persons in the bid to redress perceived injuries or injustices saying “no matter the anger in a man’s mind, seeking for justice must be done within the ambit of the law.”

Governor Ortom noted that the myriad of challenges confronting Nigeria today calls for a collective and aggressive approach to tackle adding “this is not the time for blame game or bulk passing but a time to proffer solution.”

He specifically, tasked the clergy to preach the message of peace and hope in order to arrest the growing despondency amongst the populace.

He expressed optimism that “should we all resolve to do the right thing, the nation would recover from the insecurity challenges and economic malaise in no distant time.”