Kaduna man kills girlfriend for jilting him

•Says, ‘I’ve spent a lot on her, she wants to run away’ — Suspect

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested a man who allegedly killed his girlfriend. The girlfriend was said to have jilted him while the relationship was going on.

Spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Muhammad Jalige said on Friday that “On April 14, 2023 at about 2130hrs, a distress call was received that there was a mob action at NEPA Round About and that the unruly crowd was about to lynch a suspect who allegedly murdered his girlfriend which would have jeopardised investigations. Operatives were mobilised to the scene where they met the suspect lying unconscious and surrounded by the crowd.

“According to information gathered, the suspect whose name was given as Kenneth, with his surname not yet known, attacked his girlfriend, named Ebenezer Agada “F” aged 27years old of Command Secondary and Nursery school, Sokoto Road, with a machete and inflicted multiple injuries on her face, arms and hands.

“In the process of the attack, he severed her left hand completely, alleging that he had spent a lot on her and she wanted to dump him for another man. The victim was rushed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for treatment where a medical doctor on duty confirmed her dead. The corpse has been deposited at the same hospital for an autopsy. Investigation is currently ongoing,” Jalige said.