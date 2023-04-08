Jonathan preaches love, sacrifice in Easter Message

Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has urged Nigerians to show love to one another and imbibe the spirit of sacrifice as a means of rebuilding trust and building a stable and prosperous nation.

The former President who stated this in his Easter message stressed that this is a period to reflect on the gift of salvation and the power of faith and hope in surmounting earthly challenges.

Dr Jonathan also noted that the “task of deepening our democracy, enhancing social cohesion and improving the overall well-being of our citizens remains a work in progress, requiring good faith, mutual trust and sincerity of purpose to get us to the desired destination.”

Below is the full text of the statement:

“Happy Easter to Nigerians and all Christians around the world. This is a moment when we reflect on the gifts of salvation and redemption from sin and death made possible through the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ on the Cross.

“ The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is the substance of the Christian faith, as it offers believers hope and reminds us of God’s unfailing love, mercy, and grace toward humanity.

“At Easter, we are reminded of reconciliation, peace, unity, and the triumphant power of faith and hope in surmounting earthly challenges.

“This is a trying moment for Nigeria and the world. For our nation, the task of deepening our democracy, enhancing social cohesion and improving the overall well-being of our citizens remains a work in progress, requiring good faith, mutual trust and sincerity of purpose to get us to the desired destination.

“No matter our present realities, let us press on towards faith, be steadfast in love and guard our peace at all times. This way, we will overcome and triumph over our challenges and fears.

“As we celebrate Easter, I urge citizens to exhibit the lessons of love, reconciliation, sacrifice, and kindness toward our fellow citizens, this is how to make this season meaningful and impactful.”