Northern Christians question N1.9bn church allocation in N8bn religious budget

The Northern Christian Association (NCA) has called on the Federal Government to explain what it described as a significant disparity in the allocation of about N8.05 billion for church and mosque projects in the proposed 2026 Appropriation Bill, saying the distribution raises concerns about fairness and equal treatment.

In a statement issued on Monday, the association’s chairman, Rev. Joseph Hayab, said while the NCA was not opposed to government funding for religious projects, such allocations must reflect the constitutional principles of equity, justice and transparency.

According to the association, reports indicate that about N1.91 billion has been earmarked for seven church-related projects, while approximately N6.14 billion is proposed for 52 mosque-related projects in the 2026 budget.

Hayab said the disparity had reinforced longstanding concerns among Christians over what he described as unequal treatment and selective implementation of government policies.

“How long will Nigerians continue to read stories that expose the hypocrisy of our leaders?” Hayab said.

He argued that partiality and the absence of fairness in public policy had contributed to division, distrust and weakened national unity.

“The partiality, lack of equity and unequal treatment of citizens by government and political leaders are among the major factors responsible for division, distrust, segregation and the absence of genuine unity and love among Nigerians,” he said.

The cleric added that Christians had consistently exercised restraint in the interest of peace and national cohesion but warned that successive governments had often interpreted that patience as weakness.

The association said perceived discrimination and double standards in governance were eroding public confidence, stressing that the Constitution guarantees equality before the law regardless of religious affiliation.

“Government should not be seen to promote policies that suggest preferential treatment for one religious group over another,” Hayab stated.

The NCA clarified that its position was not an attack on Islam, Christianity or government collaboration with faith-based organisations, but rather a call for fairness in the distribution of public resources.

It maintained that if public funds are allocated to religious projects, the process should be transparent, balanced and free from any perception that one faith enjoys preferential treatment.

The association urged the federal government to explain the allocations and review them in line with constitutional principles of fairness, equity and equal treatment, insisting that budgetary decisions should strengthen national unity and public trust in government institutions.