Jesus Christ resurrection, hallmark of Christianity — Bishop Onaga

Empty tomb of Jesus at sunrise with crosses in background

By Dennis Agbo

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga has described the resurrection of Jesus Christ as the hallmark and basis upon which Christians rest their faith.

Bishop Onaga said that without the resurrection of Christ, the believers and followers of Jesus Christ would not have hope of eternity.

He described Easter as the biggest feast of the hope in Christianity, adding that Christians are a privileged few because “we have that experience of history and experience of hope.”

Bishop Onaga who spoke in Enugu while delivering his Easter message said that without the single act of resurrection, Christian faith would have been in vain.

He stressed that the resurrection of Jesus Christ is the hallmark of Easter celebration, which he noted has laid solid foundation for Christianity and offered believers hope of eternal life.

The cleric said that Lenten season was a period when Christians do some internal and external purifications.

“Internal and spiritual in the sense that we pray, fast and give alms. So, we have prayed, we have fasted and given alms. It is now time for celebration”.

He described Easter as the mystery of redemption, saying that Christ passed through the crucible of suffering and death, and then experienced the glorification of resurrection.

“Without the resurrection, one would be wondering if actually we will become Christians. If Christ had not risen, in vain is our faith and hope. It is this hope of resurrection that sustains the lives of Christians.

“It means that after these earthly vicissitudes and sufferings, there is a kind of remuneration in terms of internalizing life and surmounting the idea of eternal death and annihilation.

“Life doesn’t stop here. Life continues after death. That’s what the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is teaching us. It takes faith to understand that.

“If someone has gone through this history and experience, why should we doubt him? Even St. Peter in the Acts of the Apostles, was preaching in Cornelius’ house, saying, ‘my dear brothers, what we are preaching is what we experienced’ but they condemned him; he died and God resurrected him. We are talking because we experienced it; we saw it”.