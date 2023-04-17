Int’l Squash Classics will improve players’ skills — Official

Tomi Falase, the Chairman Lagos State Squash Association (LSSA) has said that the upcoming international squash classic would give exposure to players and improve their competitive skills.

Falase said this in Lagos on Sunday, adding that the quality of players expected to partake in the competition would entertain squash enthusiasts.

The tournament is scheduled to hold from May 9 to May 13, at the Molade Okoya-Thomas, indoor Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

“We’re happy that our players got the opportunity to be part of this long awaited international squash classics, with this the players will get more exposure” he said.

“As a player when you train, there’s need to asses yourself and the only way that can be done is by participating in tournaments like this.

“I believe that our players will compete well, I’m hoping to see a lot of upsets hopefully, and I’m looking forward to the discovery of potential world class players,” he said.

Players from England, Egypt, France, Germany, Iraq and Hong Kong are expected to participate in the Classic.

Falase said that the 2023 General elections has kept a lot of plans on hold, he expressed hope that the second quarter would be better.

“A lot of underground work went on in the first quarter, a lot of things were kept on hold but I know with the conclusion of the 2023 elections, we should see more programmes.

“We appreciate our sponsors for believing in the development of squash and we hope that we’d get more interested sponsors both individuals and corporate,” he said.(NAN)