Eid-ul-Fitri: Pray for peace, prosperity of our nation, CAN urges Nigerians

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has extended heartfelt felicitations to the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitri.



In a statement released on Friday, CAN urged Nigerians of all faiths to use the occasion to pray for the peace and prosperity of the country.



The statement, signed by the President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, noted that the Eid-ul-Fitri celebrations mark the end of Ramadan, a period of sacrifice, devotion, and spiritual renewal for Muslims.

CAN acknowledged the contributions of Muslims to the building of a more tolerant and egalitarian society for all, and called for greater unity and understanding among all religious groups in the country.

Archbishop Okoh also reiterated CAN’s commitment to promoting interfaith dialogue and cooperation, and to working with all stakeholders towards a better Nigeria.



“We extend our warmest greetings and felicitations to the President-General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria. We rejoice with them and pray that the blessings of God will be with them now and always.



“Ramadan is a time of self-reflection and a renewed commitment to living a life of piety and peace. It teaches us the importance of sacrifice, compassion, and generosity towards others, especially the less privileged in our society.



“We must take the opportunity to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan and the values that it teaches us which is love for one another and mutual understanding for a peaceful society.

“Islam and Christianity share a lot of good virtues in common and we must use our understanding of the Holy books to promote inclusivity, and work towards building a more tolerant and egalitarian society for us all.

“As we celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitri festival, we call on all Nigerians to use this occasion to pray for our beloved country, for peace, and for the prosperity of all our people,” the statement read.



CAN’s message of unity, peace, and cooperation is a timely reminder of the need for all Nigerians to come together, regardless of their religious or ethnic differences, to build a better future for the country.