Sultan declares Friday 21st April Eidel-Fitr Day

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs Alhaji (Dr) Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has declared Friday 21st April 2023 as the first day of Shawwal 1444 After Hijirah, as Eidel-fitr Day.

The Sultan stated this in a special statement to the Muslims Ummah at his palace in Sokoto shortly after authenticating the reports of various moon sighting committees at state and national levels.

He said the national moon sighting committee received reports from the various moon sighting committees and organisations across the county confirming the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal.

He said, therefore, Friday, 21st of April 2023 is the 1st day of the month of Shawwal 1444 AH.

He urges all Muslims to continue to pray for peace, Progress and development of the country while wishing them Allah’s guidance and blessings.

He however urges Nigerians to continue to leave in peace and harmony irrespective of religious or political differences.

He wished all Muslims Happy Eidel-fitr.