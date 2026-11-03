Alli vows to surpass Makinde’s eight-year record in four years

APC candidate unveils ‘Oyo AHEAD’ development blueprint

By Adeola Badru

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, has pledged to surpass the achievements of Governor Seyi Makinde’s eight-year administration within four years if elected in 2027.

Alli made the promise on Tuesday during the unveiling of his manifesto, tagged ‘Oyo AHEAD’ (Itayo Oyo), at Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, opposite the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

He said the blueprint was designed to reposition the state through purposeful leadership, strategic planning, stronger institutions and people-oriented governance.

The APC candidate said Oyo State had enormous economic and developmental potential that could be harnessed through deliberate policies and innovative approaches to improve the lives of residents.

He said his ambition was to build a state where opportunities would be accessible to all, public institutions strengthened and the impact of government policies felt across communities, irrespective of their location or socio-economic circumstances.

“Oyo State has enormous potential, but we must be deliberate, innovative and committed to translating that potential into tangible improvements in the lives of our people,” he said.

Alli described Oyo AHEAD as more than a campaign slogan, saying it represented a comprehensive development agenda based on the expectations of residents and the need to accelerate the state’s development.

“Oyo AHEAD is not just a campaign slogan; it represents a development agenda anchored on the people’s expectations and the urgent need to move our state forward.

“We want an Oyo State that works for everyone, regardless of location, background or economic status,” he said.

He said sustainable development required a coordinated strategy to strengthen institutions, stimulate productive sectors, expand economic opportunities and ensure inclusive participation in governance.

“Sustainable development cannot be achieved through isolated interventions. We must strengthen our institutions, support productive sectors, create opportunities for our young people and ensure that every segment of society has a stake in the development process,” he added.

The APC candidate said restoring Oyo State’s position among Nigeria’s leading states would require purposeful leadership, responsible governance and a development approach that placed residents’ welfare at the centre of government decisions.

He said the manifesto contained policies, programmes and strategies to address the state’s development challenges across various sectors.

Alli expressed confidence that his proposed four-year administration would deliver measurable results and surpass the achievements of the incumbent government over its eight-year tenure.

He also stressed the importance of involving stakeholders in policy formulation and implementation, saying the development of the state should be a collective responsibility.

During the presentation, he outlined his proposed policies and strategies for tackling challenges and improving performance across key sectors of the economy and social development.

He said the blueprint was designed to promote inclusive growth, restore the state’s pace-setting reputation and ensure that development reached all communities rather than being concentrated in a few locations.

Alli described the 2027 governorship election as an opportunity for residents to choose a new development direction, pledging that accountability and public welfare would guide his administration if elected.

Stakeholders at the event included representatives of the organised private sector, community development associations, farmers, students, artisans, traders, women’s groups and non-indigenes.

APC candidates contesting the 2027 elections, party leaders and other prominent stakeholders also attended the unveiling.