Amnesty International demands release of detained El-Rufai supporter, Imran Usman Wakili

Amnesty International Nigeria has called on the Nigerian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release Imran Usman Wakili, who it said was detained over social media posts criticising the low turnout at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign flag-off in Kaduna State.

The organisation made the demand in a post on its X platform on Tuesday, alleging that Wakili was also targeted because of his support for former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Amnesty International further claimed that El-Rufai had been unlawfully detained for more than 260 days.

It described Wakili’s detention as arbitrary and a violation of due process, saying he was arrested after security operatives tracked him to his residence in an estate in Karu, on the outskirts of Abuja, on October 29.

According to the organisation, a heavily armed team of policemen arrived at the estate at about 4.30 p.m. and asked security personnel to direct them to Wakili’s apartment.

It alleged that after discovering he was not at home, the operatives arrested his younger brother, who lives with him, and the estate manager.

The organisation said Wakili was at risk of ill-treatment, alleging that he had been denied access to his family and lawyer.

It maintained that his detention was linked to his critical social media posts and argued that expressing opinions on matters of public interest was a fundamental right.

“Detaining Imran Wakili solely for exercising his right to freedom of expression is unacceptable and shows contempt for the rule of law,” the organisation said.

Amnesty International argued that under international human rights law, a social media post considered objectionable by public officials or other influential figures was not, in itself, sufficient justification for arbitrary detention.

It urged the administration of President Bola Tinubu to end what it described as attacks on human rights and ensure Wakili’s immediate release.