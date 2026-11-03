Sultan a beacon of unity, stability, says Lawal

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has described the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, as a unifying leader whose wisdom and steady leadership promote stability.

Lawal stated this on Monday at the 13th Shaikh Usmanu Bin Fodiyo Week and the 20th anniversary of the Sultan’s coronation, held at the International Conference Centre, Sokoto.

The event, themed, ‘Reviving Ethical Leadership and Social Harmony: Lessons from Sokoto Jihad Leaders’, attracted prominent personalities from Nigeria and beyond.

In his goodwill message, the governor said the government and people of Zamfara State had drawn inspiration from the Sultan’s wisdom, guidance and leadership, particularly during challenging social and security situations.

Lawal congratulated the Sultan on the 20th anniversary of his coronation, describing it as a historic milestone.

He also expressed appreciation for the Sultan’s recent presence and support during the coronation and presentation of staff of office to 19 emirs in Gusau, saying it demonstrated his commitment to strengthening traditional institutions in the region.

The governor said the legacy of the Sokoto Caliphate transcended geographical boundaries, noting that its values of knowledge, justice, moral discipline, responsible leadership and human dignity remained relevant to contemporary challenges.

He urged Nigerians, particularly residents of Zamfara, to draw lessons from the teachings of Sheikh Usmanu Dan Fodiyo in addressing insecurity, poverty, moral decline and youth vulnerability.

Lawal called for greater emphasis on peace, justice, education and social responsibility to strengthen communities.

Earlier, the Sultan thanked individuals and groups who had supported him during his 20 years on the throne.

He also urged religious, traditional and community leaders to intensify efforts towards promoting peace.