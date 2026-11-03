Nigerians have talent to lead World in sports – Shettima

VP Shettima

—Tasks new CAF General Secretary with advancing African football, protecting Nigeria’s interests

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima has said that Nigerians possess the talent and capacity to occupy leadership positions in global sports, describing the appointment of Mr Samson Adamu as the first Nigerian General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as further evidence of the country’s potential for international leadership.

The Vice President said Nigeria’s sporting achievements have been driven by the quality of its people, the dedication of sports administrators and the institutions that discover, nurture and project Nigerian talent onto the global stage.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while receiving the newly appointed CAF General Secretary and a delegation led by the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Malam Shehu Dikko, VP Shettima congratulated Adamu on his appointment and charged him to distinguish himself through exemplary leadership and service to African football.

“Our nation has earned its place in the world of sports. We have flown our flag in arenas where few expected us to perform magic and we have made the impossible appear almost familiar, fundamentally because of the quality of our people,” he said.

Conveying President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s goodwill, the Vice President described Adamu as a role model for young Nigerians and urged him to approach his new responsibilities with diligence, integrity and a strong sense of national pride.

“The President is proud of you Samson Adamu, Go and do a yo-man’s job. Go and promote, protect and project and preserve the interest of the Nigerian nation. So Samson I wish you all the best.

“Football especially is a uniting force in this country. Anytime Nigeria plays, it tends to subsume all other identities. Football and sports generally is a source of unity for our country. What binds us together superseded whatever divides us,” he stated.

He maintained that Nigeria’s diversity remains a source of strength, stressing that the country’s social and historical bonds are deeper than the divisions sometimes emphasised in public discourse.

VP Shettima praised the often-unrecognised contributions of officials, coaches, talent scouts and administrators whose work provides the foundation for Nigeria’s sporting achievements.

“The minds that organize, the hands that prepare and the institutions that give talents a fighting chance, are always not recognized. This is why from the bottom of my heart, on behalf of my Boss, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we appreciate you,” he said.

He recalled the contributions of Nigerian football legends, including Rashidi Yekini, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha and Finidi George, noting that their successes were made possible by individuals and institutions that identified and developed their abilities.

Earlier, the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Malam Shehu Dikko, thanked President Tinubu and the Federal Government for their support for sports development, saying the administration’s commitment had helped enhance Nigeria’s international sporting profile and attract investment opportunities.

Dikko described Adamu’s appointment as a significant milestone for Nigerian sports administration and expressed appreciation for the Federal Government’s approval of Nigeria’s hosting of the CAF General Assembly and CAF Awards in November and December 2026, respectively.

According to him, the government’s support for sports has also strengthened the country’s ability to attract international investment through sporting activities and partnerships.

In his remarks, the newly appointed CAF General Secretary, Mr Samson Adamu, thanked the Federal Government for its support and described his emergence as the first Nigerian to occupy the position in CAF’s 70-year history as a source of national pride.

Adamu pledged to draw on his experience as CAF’s former Director of Competitions to strengthen the continental football body’s administration and advance the development of African football.

He also expressed his commitment to supporting Nigeria’s efforts to harness its abundant football talent and realise its potential within the continental and global sporting landscape.

Mr Adamu was appointed CAF General Secretary on Sunday, November 1, 2026, following a recruitment exercise by the continental football body. He is expected to oversee CAF’s day-to-day administration.